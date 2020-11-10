Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

ICPT stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 253,076 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

