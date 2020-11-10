Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.51 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.35. The company has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.