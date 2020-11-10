Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of INO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $10,486,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,778,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

