Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

