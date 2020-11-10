HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $345.05 and last traded at $345.57. 918,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 665,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jyske Bank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

