Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hubbell worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Hubbell by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hubbell by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $166.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

