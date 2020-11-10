Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

