Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

