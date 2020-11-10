Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.