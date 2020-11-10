Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.85 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) received a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €0.76 ($0.89).

ETR HDD opened at €0.55 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €0.53 and a 200-day moving average of €0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of €1.37 ($1.61).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

