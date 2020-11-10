Head to Head Review: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) vs. Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Provident Financial 16.37% 6.24% 0.68%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.98%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.22 $17.69 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $46.98 million 2.12 $7.69 million $1.01 13.24

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.