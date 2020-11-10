Head to Head Contrast: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) vs. Its Competitors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one of 23 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Galactic to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Galactic Competitors 249 909 1463 63 2.50

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72% Virgin Galactic Competitors -264.96% -32.23% -13.24%

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million -$210.93 million -18.76 Virgin Galactic Competitors $3.58 billion $295.70 million 32.19

Virgin Galactic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Galactic rivals beat Virgin Galactic on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

