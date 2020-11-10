Head-To-Head Contrast: National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) and Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE)

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) and Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Regional Health Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National HealthCare and Regional Health Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare $996.38 million 1.05 $68.21 million N/A N/A Regional Health Properties $20.13 million 0.13 $5.50 million N/A N/A

National HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Health Properties.

Volatility & Risk

National HealthCare has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Health Properties has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of National HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Regional Health Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of National HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Regional Health Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National HealthCare and Regional Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare 3.41% 7.76% 4.59% Regional Health Properties 37.61% -3.10% 1.39%

Summary

National HealthCare beats Regional Health Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also owns, leases, and manages independent living facilities that provide specially designed residential units for the active and ambulatory elderly, as well as offers various ancillary services for its residents, including restaurants, activity rooms, and social areas. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,513 licensed beds; 25 assisted living facilities; 5 independent living facilities; 35 homecare programs; and 4 pharmacy locations. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. As of April 2, 2020, it owned, leased, or managed 24 facilities for third parties comprising 2,517 operational beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

