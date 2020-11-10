Head to Head Contrast: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) vs. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kenon alerts:

1.1% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kenon has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenon and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 5 9 0 2.64

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $69.59, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 84.34% 34.58% 16.78% NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenon and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $373.00 million 3.32 -$13.36 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.70 $3.77 billion $2.09 36.13

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NextEra Energy pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Kenon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2019, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 106 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 312,142TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in May 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.