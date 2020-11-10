Head-To-Head Comparison: Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) versus Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and Cameco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A Cameco $1.40 billion 2.68 $55.77 million $0.08 119.00

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Energy and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03% Cameco -0.09% -0.34% -0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Uranium Energy and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cameco has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Uranium Energy.

Summary

Cameco beats Uranium Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

