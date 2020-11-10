Head to Head Analysis: Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) vs. Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Wi-Tron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09% Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Varex Imaging and Wi-Tron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $780.60 million 0.75 $15.50 million $1.30 11.59 Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Wi-Tron.

Risk & Volatility

Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wi-Tron has a beta of -117.2, suggesting that its stock price is 11,820% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Varex Imaging and Wi-Tron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Wi-Tron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varex Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.46%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Wi-Tron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varex Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Wi-Tron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Wi-Tron on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Wi-Tron

Wi-Tron, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling ultra linear single and multi-channel power amplifiers and broadband high-speed wireless products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raritan, NJ.

