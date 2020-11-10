Head to Head Analysis: Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 4.36% 11.63% 6.27% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Sense Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.14 billion 0.94 $57.92 million $3.10 15.38 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.63, indicating that its stock price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Sense Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, variable valve timing components, safety-related components, tire pressure monitoring sensors and park assist sensors, and other engine management components. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides new and remanufactured air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

