Head to Head Analysis: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01% Orbsat -16.12% -157.04% -38.87%

Crexendo has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 7.18 $1.14 million $0.07 97.57 Orbsat $5.87 million 0.11 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crexendo and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats Orbsat on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's services and solutions enable its users to communicate, track assets and personnel, or request SOS assistance through satellite from anywhere. It offers satellite communications services globally through satellite over satellite based simplex data network. The company is also involved in the resale of satellite voice, data, and IoT communications services offered by other networks; operation of e-commerce websites that offer a range of mobile satellite services products and solutions; and making of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions easier to find and buy online through its various third-party e-commerce storefronts. In addition, it operates mapping and tracking portals that display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as provide past location and movement history reports on a range of tracking devices. Further, the company is developing dual-mode asset trackers to address the current technical and service cost challenges facing the global asset management systems market. It serves businesses, governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

