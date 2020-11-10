HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

HD Supply stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

