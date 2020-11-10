Haymaker Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 931 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,624% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSE OSW opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

