GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

