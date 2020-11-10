GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 95,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after acquiring an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 98,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.