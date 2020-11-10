GWM Advisors LLC Sells 260,287 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 260,287 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 97,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 56,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

