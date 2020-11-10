GWM Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $157.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.65.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

