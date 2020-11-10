GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $217,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,907.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 576,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,738.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 506,399 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

