GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 10,383 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 419.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

