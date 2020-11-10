GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 303.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $390,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $79,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -391.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,293 shares of company stock valued at $27,669,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

