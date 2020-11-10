GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 176,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.