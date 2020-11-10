GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $64,547,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $420.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

