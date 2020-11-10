GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 208,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

