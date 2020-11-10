GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

