GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 604.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $225.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $198.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

