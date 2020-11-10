GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 44.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 139,314 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $91.52.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.