GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

