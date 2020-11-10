Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,507,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 877,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

