Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $246.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

