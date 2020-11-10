Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,234 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.