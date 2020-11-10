Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.82. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

