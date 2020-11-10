Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.