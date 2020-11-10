Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 349,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

