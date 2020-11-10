Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 4,774 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

