Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of CINF opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.