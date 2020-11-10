Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $6.25 Million in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

