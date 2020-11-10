Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.