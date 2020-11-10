Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

Shares of CME stock opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.