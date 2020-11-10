Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $94.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,231,174. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

