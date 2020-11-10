Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LivePerson worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,120 shares of company stock valued at $860,286. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.46. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPSN. B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

