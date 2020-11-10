Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,605,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Trade Desk by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $761.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.31. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.00, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,976 shares of company stock worth $6,884,663. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.13.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

