Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,056 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

