Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBC. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

